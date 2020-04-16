Palmdale to hold mask making contest; prizes to be awarded

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to participate in a new creative mask making contest to help promote good health and encourage community involvement during the current “Safer at Home” order by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Participants are encouraged to make a cloth faced covering and then post a photo of it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #palmdalemakeamask and #PalmdaleCares.

A first and second place winner will be chosen each week through May 7. The first place prize is $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while second place winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

“This is a fun, family friendly activity with a good purpose,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “Be as creative as you can and share your masterpiece on social media. You could be a winner!”

For tips on how to make a facial covering, visit www.cdc.gov and click on the “Cloth Face Mask” box.

Facial coverings are now mandatory for all essential businesses and customers who enter an essential business facility or come in contact with an employee of an essential business.

The city also has helpful information and links on its website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–