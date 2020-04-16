Few details released in Lancaster shooting death

LANCASTER – Authorities have released few details about the circumstances surrounding a shooting death in Lancaster Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, on the 3100 block of West Avenue L-2, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the location regarding a medical emergency call. Upon their arrival, they learned the victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification; he was identified in the sheriff’s news release only as a “male Hispanic adult.”

“The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown at this time if the incident was intentional or accidental,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information on incident was released as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

