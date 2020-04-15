Lancaster semi-final election results: Parris, Mann, Dorris prevail

LANCASTER – Incumbent R. Rex Parris defeated four challengers in the Lancaster mayoral race on Tuesday, according to semi-final election results announced by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Unofficial results from the April 14 election showed Parris with 6,482 votes or 69.28%, while his closest competitor, David Paul, trailed with 1,230 votes or 13.15%.

Aubray McPherson had 613 votes (6.55%), Leslie L. Underwood had 605 votes (6.47%), and Kurtis K. Wilson had 426 votes (4.55%).

This will be Parris’ fifth term as mayor of Lancaster. He was first elected in 2008, then re-elected in 2010, 2012, and 2016.

“I am honored to be able to serve the people of my hometown,” Parris said in a city news release. “Over the last 12 years, we have made strides in our community.”

The Lancaster City General Municipal Election was held on April 14 and conducted exclusively by mail. The election included the mayor’s seat and two city council seats, all open for the full term of three years eleven months. Also on the ballot was Measure B, an increase to the transient occupancy tax paid by hotel, motel and other lodging guests staying in the City of Lancaster from 7% to 9%.

In the race for two seats on the Lancaster City Council, incumbent Ken Mann was the top vote-getter with 4,923 votes (30.15%).

Darrell L. Dorris appeared to secure the second open council seat with 4,496 votes or 27.54%. Dorris was appointed to the Lancaster City Council in December 2019 to replace Angela Underwood-Jacobs when she resigned to seek another office.

The remaining five candidates in the Lancaster City Council race were Christian D. Green (2,798 votes or 17.14%); Jeremiah Westbrook (1,966 votes or 12.04%); Frances “Fran” Sereseres (1,215 votes or 7.44%); Shawntwayne Cannon II (497 votes or 3.04%); and Kamera “Kam” Kofod (431 votes or 2.64%).

Measure B appeared not to pass, garnering 4,699 “NO” votes (50.66%) and 4,577 “YES” votes (49.34%).

After Election Day there are still many outstanding ballots left to be counted. All Vote by Mail ballots received on or postmarked by Election Day will be processed in the Official Election Canvass.

The first ballot counting update is scheduled for Friday, April 17.

–