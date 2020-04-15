42 more coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County; 91 reported cases in Lancaster, 118 in Palmdale

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 42 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, while 472 new cases were reported and officials warned that everyday life will look dramatically different even when stay-at-home orders are eventually lifted.

In the Antelope Valley, there were 91 reported cases in Lancaster and 118 cases in Palmdale as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, according to the LA County website.

Of the 330 fatalities for which ethnic data are available, 34% were Latino, 31% white, 17% Asian and 15% black. The county’s overall mortality rate — the percentage of people diagnosed with coronavirus who died — held steady at 3.8%.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that one of the people whose death was reported Wednesday was between 18 and 40 years old — “a reminder that while mortality rates are higher for people who are older and who have underlying health conditions, people of all ages can in fact pass away from COVID-19.”

The 472 new cases pushed the countywide total to 10,496.

Included in those cases are 28 homeless people, six of whom were residing in area shelters, prompting them to be isolated and others who had contact with them to be placed in quarantine.

A total of 133 residents of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities have died from the coronavirus, representing 33% of all deaths in the county. The county is investigating cases at 205 “institutional settings,” such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons, that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 1,764 cases.

A total of 70 cases have been confirmed in the jail facilities in the county — 15 inmates and 55 staff members. There were also 34 cases in prisons, involving 23 inmates and 11 staffers, while four staff members at county juvenile facilities have tested positive, Ferrer said.

More than 67,000 people have been tested in Los Angeles County, with about 11% testing positive.

Both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ferrer this week discussed benchmarks that are being scrutinized to determine when stay-at-home and business-closure orders might be lifted. Although those orders are likely to remain in place for weeks, Ferrer noted that when they are lifted, it does not mean life will immediately return to normal.

“Even as we think about the future when we know more businesses will be able to open, I want to note that things will be very different,” she said. “Physical distancing will still be a very important part of recovery.

“… More retails shops will be open at some point in the near future, but there will be limits on how many people can be in a store at any given time so that people who are there can maintain a lot of distance between themselves, other people who are there and employees,” Ferrer said. “Our arts and cultural sites will reopen at some point in the future, but events may be spectator-free and exhibitions will require again physical distancing, meaning there will be many fewer people who will be able to view installations at any given time.”

Ferrer said trails and hiking paths may be one-way only, and people may have their temperature taken at entrances to some facilities, while face- mask requirements may still be enforced at some public spaces.

“Our goal is to get as many people back to work as possible, but we also need to make sure we do this in a way that protects all employees, employers and customers,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer said four areas that will be considered by county health officials before relaxing stay-at-home and business-closure orders are:

— ensuring the county has adequate health care services available for the sick while also ensuring resources for preventive care such as immunizations and dental services, and also ensuring health care workers have needed personal protective equipment;

— ensuring resources are available to adequately protect the most vulnerable populations from coronavirus, such as the elderly, people in nursing homes and people with underlying health conditions;

— expanding the availability of coronavirus testing, and also providing space for people to safely quarantine or isolate from others, particularly if people under such orders are unable to do so in their own homes; and

— ensuring that when businesses are allowed to reopen as the pandemic recedes, they have plans in place to continue maintaining social distancing to prevent a new spike in cases.

