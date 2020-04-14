AV business townhall meeting on CARES Act this Thursday

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a virtual town hall meeting this Thursday for local business owners to learn more about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The CARES Act, How It May Impact Your Business” will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

Attendees should register at http://businesstownhallapr16.eventbrite.com/ to secure a spot. Zoom meeting details will follow upon registration.

The CARES Act is a more than $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress to assist American workers, families, and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. For more information on the CARES Act, visit: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares