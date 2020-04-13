Criteria expanded for free coronavirus testing in the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – The criteria to receive free testing for the coronavirus has been expanded to include anyone with symptoms, officials announced Monday. Common COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

Los Angeles County-affiliated testing sites are open at the following three locations in the Antelope Valley:

High Desert Medical Group, located at 43839 15th Street West (south of Avenue K-8) in Lancaster.

AVORS Medical Group, located at 42315 10th Street West (north of Avenue M) in Lancaster.

Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale.

Testing is by appointment only. Walk-up appointments are not available.

Residents can schedule an appointment online at https://corona-virus.la/ or by calling 211 and punching the button for COVID-19.

There is no charge for the testing, and testing is now open to people in all age groups so long as they show symptoms of the virus. However, same-day or next-day testing appointments will be prioritized for individuals over 65, or those who have underlying chronic health conditions.

The tests provided through this program are mouth swab tests that do not require assistance. Residents can prepare for the test by watching the video below.

For more information and FAQs, go to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To register and see if you are eligible for a test, visit: https://corona-virus.la/.

