All voters in 25th Congressional District to get vote-by-mail ballots

PALMDALE – Ballots were mailed Monday for the May 12 special election to fill out the remainder of Katie Hill‘s term in the 25th Congressional District, which stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia are in a run-off for the post and will meet again in a November runoff for the right to fill the seat for the next two years.

Hill, who was in her first term, resigned following the release of salacious photos online and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

All 350,916 voters in the district will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot in compliance with an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office said vote centers will be opened May 2 and will follow public health and safety guidelines to allow for safe in-person voting.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must return their ballots postmarked no later than Election Day. No return postage is required. Voters may also leave ballots at one of 22 drop box locations located throughout the district. A full list of drop boxes, which are open 24/7, is available at lavote.net, where voters can also track the status of their ballots.

The 25th District is one of several ranging from the Antelope Valley to Orange County in which Republicans would like to regain a foothold after a series of defeats in 2018.

Smith has been endorsed by many of the area’s biggest Democratic names and by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Her campaign website touts a variety of priority issues, led by improving public education, ending “corruption in Washington,” boosting support for first-responders and ensuring access to affordable health care.

Garcia is a former Navy pilot who said he was inspired to run for the seat because Hill “did not represent our moderate district. I have the choice to stand on the sidelines and see what happens but that is not in my DNA. This is an extension of my desire to serve, this time to fight for my district.”

–