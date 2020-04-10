Help authorities find woman, 55, missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 55-year-old woman who suffers from depression, is believed to be suicidal, and was last seen in Lancaster.

Diana Helene Neufeld was last seen March 2 about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Pillsbury Street, near Challenger Way, according to a sheriff’s bulletin.

“Neufeld suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past,” the bulletin states.

Neufeld was driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate number JRV6176.

Neufeld is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Diana Helene Neufeld is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.