Help Lancaster detectives find grand theft suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize the man in these images then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from.

The suspect is wanted for grand theft.

He is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect is described as black, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, brown hair and a light goatee.

“We know you’re staying home and probably only seeing family members these days, but maybe you recognize him from somewhere or know who he is,” detectives said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective B. Tanner at at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

