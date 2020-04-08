Sheriff’s Department coronavirus update shows 25 employees tested positive

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 25 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, along with three jail inmates.

Statistics released Wednesday, April 8, indicated that 405 employees had been quarantined, and 150 had returned to work.

In the jail system, 372 inmates have been quarantined and 14 “isolated.”

According to the sheriff’s department, “isolation” is defined as “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection.”

“Quarantine” is defined as “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

“All inmates in isolation/under observation have been tested and authorities are awaiting results,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department established a web page this week to update the public on COVID-19 cases within the department.

The sheriff’s department’s Coronavirus Information Updates page can be found at: https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

–