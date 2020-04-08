Palmdale teacher pleads not guilty to sex with student

PALMDALE – A man who taught at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from alleged sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female student.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg, 53, is charged with five counts each of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old and sexual penetration of a person under 16, four counts of oral copulation of a person under 16 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes allegedly occurred last year on or between October and December, according to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Lara.

Faaborg was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Palmdale following an investigation by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau. He was subsequently released Feb. 28 on bond, according to jail records.

He is due back in a Lancaster courtroom on June 30, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.

Faaborg could face a potential maximum state prison term of 1more than 14 years if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Previous related story: High school teacher in Palmdale accused of sexual relationship with student

–