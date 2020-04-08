L.A. County launches free grocery delivery service for elderly

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Wednesday announced a free delivery program for older adults and people with disabilities.

The countywide program, called Critical Delivery Service, will deliver groceries, household items and other vital necessities to those unable to leave their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items may be delivered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no delivery cost to the client. No application process is required; however, items must be pre-paid and ready for pickup.

Deliveries may be scheduled by calling 1- 888-863-7411 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Clients may utilize this service up to four times or 40 miles per month, whichever comes first.

“I am thankful that this program will provide food to our most vulnerable older adults as we confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “I encourage all who are eligible to use this resource to do so, in order to stay safer at home during this time.”

The program is provided by the county’s Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, with the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“Thousands of older and dependent adults are now responsibly practicing Safer at Home principles, but in order to protect themselves and their loved ones, they need help bringing groceries and other essentials home,” said Otto Solórzano, Acting Director of WDACS. “LA County’s new Critical Delivery Service program will enable these residents to stay at home and still have food on their table.”

