DA in ‘self-quarantine,’ tests negative for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey revealed Wednesday that she has tested negative for coronavirus but is in “self- quarantine” after coming in close contact with one of two employees in her office who tested positive.

“I am writing this message from self-quarantine after coming in close contact with one of the two employees in my office who tested positive for COVID-19,” Lacey wrote in her monthly newsletter. “Fortunately, I have tested negative but, in accordance with county public health guidelines, I will work remotely for 14 days.”

In an interview with City News Service, Lacey said that she and her husband both tested negative for coronavirus and that she is working from home during the self-quarantine process. She said she expects to return to her office next week.

“You would think you work less. It’s actually the opposite,” the county’s top prosecutor said of working from home. “In order to really successfully get through this, you have to be in constant communication.”

The two affected employees are doing “fine,” Lacey said.

She noted that her office has done everything it can to make sure that employees either work remotely or engage in social distancing.

Lacey said her office is “committed to keeping Los Angeles County safe and helping to stop the spread of this pandemic,” and that deputy district attorneys have begun staffing “video arraignments” in downtown Los Angeles and Pomona to reduce the exposure for attorneys and others still working in the county’s courtrooms.

–