Barger announces 175 new Northrop Grumman hires through $1 million grant for aerospace industry career training

PALMDALE — As a result of a $1 million grant provided earlier this year, 175 people were interviewed and hired by Northrop Grumman in the Antelope Valley, according to an announcement by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The initial grant enabled education partners to expand job training programs for aerospace industry careers in the Antelope Valley and to promote open positions with local aerospace prime contractors.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to develop steady and well-paying career opportunities for our community members,” Barger said. “I am proud these workforce development funds have placed qualified Antelope Valley residents, including veterans, in critical aerospace industry jobs.”

The workforce investment and opportunity funds provide expanded training sessions in the Antelope Valley and wraparound services for veterans in need of rapid rehousing. Veterans who require assistance have access to supportive services, mental health services, and case management. Additionally, the Antelope Valley Transportation Authority is providing transit for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Each of the initial 175 people hired receive starting wages of $23 per hour in positions that range from assembly and fabricating to office administration.

The next virtual hiring event is targeted for May, with expanded specialized aircraft fabrication and assembly training to launch for veterans in June at Antelope Valley College.

For additional information on the virtual hiring event, visit wdacs.lacounty.gov. Information will be posted in the next few weeks.

[Information via news release from the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

–