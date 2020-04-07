Two killed in Palmdale shooting, suspect at large

PALMDALE – Two men were shot and killed in Palmdale Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday, April 6, in the 38700 block of 10th Street East, south of East Avenue Q, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Sheriff’s deputies responded… regarding a call of gunshot victims at the location. Upon their arrival, they found two male Black adults suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital where he died, the department said. Their identities have not been released pending next of kin notification.

There were several people at the location at the time of the shooting, but no weapon was recovered, the LASD said.

A description of the shooter and motive for the shooting were not immediately available. No further information on the incident was released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

