Palmdale to host free Paycheck Protection Program overview

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free presentation on Thursday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the new Paycheck Protection Program being offered by the Small Business Administration (SBA.)

The presentation will cover how the program works, who qualifies, what the money can be used for, and how the loan forgiveness portion of the program works.

Interested persons should register to participate. Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/2UQqvvt .

The presentation will take place via Zoom. For those who do not have Zoom, they may set up a free account at https://zoom.us/. It is highly recommended that participants test Zoom on their computer in advance of the webinar. Individuals will also have the opportunity to connect via conference call. After registering, participants will be emailed instructions on how to call in.

“After the presentation, we will open it up to questions via the chat function,” said Palmdale’s Economic Development Manager Luis Garibay. “You may also submit your questions by emailing them to EconomicDevelopment@CityofPalmdale.org prior to the event.”

This is the first of a series of business support training and webinars being provided by the City of Palmdale. The goal is help connect local businesses with the resources they need to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

