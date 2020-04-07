Op-ed: Vallarta Supermarket employees are outraged

[Author has chosen to remain anonymous]

Vallarta Supermarket employees are outraged as the supermarket decides to stop the $2 hourly pay boost during Covid-19. As the spread of Covid-19 rises in Los Angeles County, the fear and stress of being infected rises within frontline employees. Vallarta Supermarkets is a prime example of that.

Vallarta Supermarkets has over 50 locations in Southern California and caters to a growing Latino population. The supermarket chain recently closed down their Canoga Park location due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19. Despite an employee testing positive, the supermarket chain has not taken any extra steps in safeguarding other employees at their many other locations. As a concerned citizen, it is extremely frustrating to see large companies taking advantage and consciously disregarding the safety of their employees who are in a very dangerous line of work on a daily basis.

With supermarkets being one of the few businesses still operable, they are seeing a spike in sales as communities continue to panic buy causing supermarkets to meet their monthly quota in a matter of days. The increased profits make the $2 boost not only feasible but with a possibility to further increase the low wages being paid to their employees.

Supermarkets have not shown a decline in sales since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and despite that Vallarta Supermarkets seems to be taking advantage of the dire situation the population is in by price gouging.

Many social media users have gone online expressing their outrage regarding the greediness displayed by the supermarket chain. We already know that the supply is available so, at what point is it okay for a business to take advantage of people’s fear and necessity by raising their prices on staple items to increase profits?

Health officials have warned us that the worst is yet to come which raises fear and anxiety in employees who are not able to stay home. With a large population of people out of employment during these times, many working class families with frontline employees are depending on that income to stay afloat during these troubled times.

Vallarta Supermarkets needs to properly compensate employees and provide a safe environment for its employees. Vallarta and other supermarkets need to take this situation seriously and take extra precautions with the employees that are risking their health to make it possible for consumers like us to shop safely.

