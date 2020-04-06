Palmdale encourages public participation via text, online forms, or email for upcoming council meeting

PALMDALE – As a result of COVID-19 and the “Safer at Home” order, the public will not be permitted to physically attend Palmdale’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27 and streamed at www.cityofpalmdale.org. The agenda can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings.

Residents who would like to comment on agenda items during public comment may email their questions or comments to PublicComments@cityofpalmdale.org or text to 661-382-2515 before the meeting or during the public comment period.

Additionally, there is a form set up on the City’s website at http://cityofpalmdale.org/PublicComment where residents can also submit their questions or comments prior to the meeting.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, individuals requiring a disability-related modification or accommodation to participate in this meeting may call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-267-5151.

