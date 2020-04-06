L.A. County court warns residents to be on alert for phishing, cyber attacks

LOS ANGELES – As phishing scams and other cyber attacks proliferate around the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County Superior Court officials warned the public Monday to exercise caution when opening their emails and responding to calls.

Emails appearing to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and other authorities may well be fakes designed to trick users into clicking links and attachments with malicious content.

Clicking within the email may trigger the installation of a virus or other spyware on a computer or cell phone.

Court officials said there have also been reports of phony communications related to jury duty. In response to stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, most non-essential court hearings have been continued and jurors are not being asked to report for jury service at this time.

Even offline, residents should beware of phone calls demanding that fines be paid or asking for personal information like a Social Security number.

The court sometimes makes automated phone calls reminding people of a court appearance or jury service, but never demands any personal information, payment or donations.

Those who owe delinquent fees and fines — which may be collected by an outside vendor working for the courts — should inquire with GC Services at 1-800-352-3778 or https://courtpay.gcserv.com to confirm any request for payment.

Additional information can be found at http://www.lacourt.org/.

