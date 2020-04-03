L.A. County Fire Department announces telemedicine program

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced Friday it has implemented a telemedicine program designed to assist mildly ill patients and prevent unneeded emergency room visits.

The program was created “in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said county fire Battalion Chief Roland Sprewell.

“This allows firefighters and paramedics to assist mildly ill patients by having an advanced provider — nurse practitioner or nurse — evaluate patients via video, with the option to use three-way video with an emergency physician as needed, preventing unneeded trips to the emergency room,” Sprewell said in a statement.

“The program connects patients who do not require emergency care with a provider who can assess the patient’s condition, provide a treatment plan, and even call in prescriptions to support the treatment plan,” he said. “To date, the program has diverted many patients who otherwise would have gone to an emergency department, keeping those beds available for those who really need them.”

Anyone seeking more information, or wishing to donate to or otherwise assist the LA County Fire Foundation, may visit www.SupportLACountyFire.org.

