L.A. County coronavirus cases top 4,500; 38 cases in Lancaster, 27 in Palmdale

LOS ANGELES – The coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless march across Los Angeles County Friday, with 11 new deaths reported and the total number of cases topping 4,500, while the county’s public health director warned residents to brace for more staggering numerical increases in coming weeks as testing capacity improves.

In the Antelope Valley, there were 38 cases in Lancaster and 27 cases in Palmdale as of 12 p.m. Friday, April 3, according to the LA County Department of Public Health website. COVID-19 has also been confirmed in residents of Acton and Lake Los Angeles as well as in residents of Sun Village, Quartz Hill and the western Antelope Valley. All those communities have between one and four cases each, but the numbers are unspecified because of the communities’ small population, county officials said.

The 11 new deaths brought the county’s total to 89. Seven of those 11 people were over age 65 and all had underlying health conditions. Three of the new deaths were people between 41 and 65, and two of them had health issues. The other death was a person aged 18-40, also with underlying health conditions.

Of the 89 deaths that have occurred in the Los Angeles County, 78% of the patients were over age 65, according to public heath director Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer also reported 521 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the county’s total to 4,566. The number of cases in the county has been growing by roughly 1,000 every two days this week. But Ferrer said that as more testing comes online, the number of confirmed cases will likely jump by 1,000 daily — given that roughly 10% of people who are tested turn out to be positive, and the county expects to soon have capacity to test 10,000 people a day.

“We want to be prepared for that,” Ferrer said. “I think that it’s very accurate that at some point next week we will start reporting that big an increase in the number of cases, because thankfully we’re able to actually test more people and make sure that people who are tested have the opportunity, if they are positive, to isolate themselves and not infect others and identify their close contacts, who will quarantine themselves and also not potentially infect others.

“So this is what it means for all of us here in L.A. County: The next few weeks are going to be critically important because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19. But it’s our hope that the rate increase continues to be manageable and that we don’t overwhelm our health care system. And I think that in part depends on all of you.”

Ferrer said the county has been testing about 7,000 people a day, and noted there is often a long wait for results to come in.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county includes seven homeless people. Ferrer on Thursday said nine homeless people had tested positive, but she said Friday further investigation determined that two of those people were not actually homeless.

She said the county has 25 cases of the illness in correctional facilities — 18 staff members and seven inmates.

Ferrer said 541 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus as of midday Friday across the county. On Thursday, the county reported only 241 people hospitalized. Public health officials said 1,018 people who have tested positive thus far were hospitalized at some point.

She said health officials are investigating coronavirus cases at 67 “institutional settings” — such as nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, residential treatment programs, shelters, jails and prisons. That number is up from 54 on Thursday. She said there have been a total of 321 positive cases at those facilities, and 11 of them have died.

The ability of the virus to spread even before patients develop symptoms has led to increasing recommendations that residents wear some type of non-surgical mask or face covering when they go out in public to prevent a spread of droplets that can spread the virus.

Officials continued to stress that residents do not purchase hospital-grade mask, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals.

Ferrer said people can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

Ferrer again noted that wearing such a face-covering does not free people from the need to remain at home as much as possible and practice social-distancing and hand-washing.

