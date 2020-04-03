Authorities seeking missing man last seen in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man they say is suicidal, possesses firearms, and was last seen in Palmdale.

Larry McNutt, 43, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

He is black, 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

McNutt was last seen driving a dark gray 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup with Florida license number Y06PYL.

“McNutt is suicidal and possesses firearms,” a sheriff’s bulletin said. “If McNutt is located, do not approach — contact police.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Larry McNutt is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

