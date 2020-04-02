McDonald’s franchises offering free breakfast to first responders

LOS ANGELES- McDonald’s franchisees are serving free breakfast to first responders at the company’s 700-plus locally owned and operated restaurants in Southern California.

All healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID or uniform are eligible to receive a free Egg McMuffin sandwich and small coffee during breakfast hours — until 10:30 a.m. — at participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura and Imperial counties, according to the franchisees.

“We’ve been inspired by the commitment of our first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Paul Tulaphorn, a McDonald’s franchisee and association president of the local McDonald’s owner-operators group. “On behalf of our franchisees and employees, McDonald’s Southern California region stands ready and proud to serve our local heroes.”

Several other chains have also stepped up to provide free food and drinks to first responders, including:

— Chipotle, which said it is giving away 100,000 burritos between April 6 and April 10 to medical facilities. The offer was quickly snapped up, with a waitlist already in place on the company’s website;

— Starbucks, which is offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to first responders through May 3;

— Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, which is offering up to five-dozen donuts to each healthcare worker on Mondays through May 12.

–