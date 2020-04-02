Free Telehealth services available for AV residents

PALMDALE – Non-profit health organization JWCH Institute, which operates three Wesley community healthcare centers in Lancaster and Palmdale, has established telephone systems for patients to call when they need medical care or mental health help.

For Telehealth visits for medical care, patients should call 562-867-7999, ext. 1, and register with the Call Center.

For TeleMental Health services, patients should call 562-867-7999, ext. 5.

JWCH says its staff is still ramping up on both the medical and mental health telephone systems, so patients may face a wait on the phone. As more healthcare providers are added, the system will be able to handle more calls quickly — within the next week, or two weeks for mental health, JWCH says.

For its currently registered patients in the Antelope Valley, JWCH is providing medication refills and delivery of medications for people who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

JWCH is also asking all high risk groups – such as people over 65 and people with chronic health problems — to use the Telehealth visit option rather than visit its clinics; JWCH will deliver medications to their homes.

Patients seeking follow-up care after testing positive for coronavirus should call the Telehealth number, JWCH says.

JWCH Institute has approximately 26,000 patients registered in the Antelope Valley and is accepting registration from new patients.

The JWCH clinics are partners in Los Angeles County’s My Health LA, which is a no-cost health care program for people who live in Los Angeles County. MHLA is free to individuals and families who do not have and cannot get health insurance, including undocumented immigrants.

New patients must go through a JWCH registration process to get qualified for My Health LA. To register, new patients should call the Telehealth number 562-867-7999, ext. 1.

[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

