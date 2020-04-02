Entries sought for Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest, winning entry to be stamped in concrete

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale will accept entries now through April 30 for its “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at a City facility.

The contest is free and open to all ages. This year’s theme is “Census 2020: Everyone Counts.”

Poems must be family-friendly original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.

All poems must be submitted on Palmdale’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by Thursday, April 30.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. Poems not meeting the requirements for line limitations are automatically disqualified. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW.

““While we’re all under the ‘Safer at Home’ order, why not take this opportunity to get your creative juices flowing and compose a thoughtful piece of poetry?” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis.

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at a date to be determined.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–