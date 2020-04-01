Man critically wounded in apparent gang-related shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was critically wounded Wednesday morning in an apparent gang-related shooting in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded… to the 44000 block of Trevor Avenue in Lancaster regarding a call of a gunshot victim. Upon arriving, they found the victim unresponsive on the ground in a parking lot adjacent to residences. The victim appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition,” the news release states.

“The weapon remains outstanding. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time. This shooting is being investigated as gang-related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

