The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Covid-19 testing station opens in Lancaster

by 6 Comments

Tests for eligible citizens from Lancaster, Palmdale and surrounding communities will be administered at the tented site located in the parking lot at the Main Clinic for HDMG at 43839 N. 15th Street West, about two blocks north of Avenue K. [Image by APRIL JENKINS]
LANCASTER – A Covid-19 drive-up testing station opened in Lancaster Wednesday in a joint effort by the County of Los Angeles, the City of Lancaster and High Desert Medical Group.

“Our office is working with High Desert Medical Group and the City of Lancaster to ensure testing in the Antelope Valley. It’s important we reach all portions of Los Angeles County,” said 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Tests for eligible citizens from Lancaster, Palmdale and surrounding communities will be administered by appointment only at the tented site located in the parking lot at the Main Clinic for HDMG at 43839 N. 15th Street West, about two blocks north of Avenue K.

Individuals eligible for testing at this time include:

  • Those with Covid-19 symptoms who are 65 and older;
  • Those with Covid-19 symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions;
  • Those who are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed Covid-19 exposure (with more than 7 days of quarantine remaining).

Tests will be administered Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people with an approved appointment, according to HDMG Administrator Rafael Gonzalez.

People can sign up and see if they qualify at https://corona-virus.la/.

“Our staff will be on hand to help testing with anyone who is assessed and determined to be in need of a Covid-19 test,” according to Gonzalez, who said you need not be an HDMG member or patient to get an appointment.

By 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, health workers had tested 10 patients so far and the process was going well, county officials said.

A second testing station is hoped to open this week at the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale.

[Image by APRIL JENKINS]

Filed Under: Health, Home, Lancaster, Los Angeles County

6 comments

6 comments for "Covid-19 testing station opens in Lancaster"

  1. Why are the Public Works worker’s not being tested? LA County, City Of Palmdale, Lancaster City City Santa Clarita. These individuals are essential workers. They work in sewer maintenance, flood maintenance Etc. Shame on you board of supervisors.

    Reply

  2. Why isn’t there a South Valley location for testing? There is greater population that is going way out of the way going to Lancaster.

    Reply

  4. To get an appointment you fill out form P-19826 which must be approved by the Governor, the Mayor and at least 2 members of Fleetwood Mac….. seriously folks, why not test everyone who wants it? Does each test cost $12000 or something? Do the tests need to be sent into orbit on the space shuttle for analysts? No.. Its a machine the size of a car battery. Stop being stingy with testing and sometimes we will catch people who have Covid-19 but are not showing symptoms yet and THAT is how we get a handle on this thing. Because THOSE people can spread it to 30 other people and not even know it.

    Reply

  5. They are not listed on the list to get an appointment, can you check the web site to make sure they will be added to the page

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *