Covid-19 testing station opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A Covid-19 drive-up testing station opened in Lancaster Wednesday in a joint effort by the County of Los Angeles, the City of Lancaster and High Desert Medical Group.

“Our office is working with High Desert Medical Group and the City of Lancaster to ensure testing in the Antelope Valley. It’s important we reach all portions of Los Angeles County,” said 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Tests for eligible citizens from Lancaster, Palmdale and surrounding communities will be administered by appointment only at the tented site located in the parking lot at the Main Clinic for HDMG at 43839 N. 15th Street West, about two blocks north of Avenue K.

Individuals eligible for testing at this time include:

Those with Covid-19 symptoms who are 65 and older;

Those with Covid-19 symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions;

Those who are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed Covid-19 exposure (with more than 7 days of quarantine remaining).

Tests will be administered Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people with an approved appointment, according to HDMG Administrator Rafael Gonzalez.

People can sign up and see if they qualify at https://corona-virus.la/.

“Our staff will be on hand to help testing with anyone who is assessed and determined to be in need of a Covid-19 test,” according to Gonzalez, who said you need not be an HDMG member or patient to get an appointment.

By 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, health workers had tested 10 patients so far and the process was going well, county officials said.

A second testing station is hoped to open this week at the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale.

