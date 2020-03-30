Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A woman stabbed to death in Lancaster last week has been publicly identified.

She was 51-year-old Christine Bianco of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz. Her cause of death was listed as “multiple stab wounds.”

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday March 22, on the 43900 block of Rembrandt Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the residence regarding a report of domestic violence and assault, and they found the victim, now identified as Bianco, dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

A man in his 50s was detained at the scene as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s department, which did not release the identity of the suspect.

There were no further details immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

