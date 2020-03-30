Palmdale seeking applicants for planning commission position

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one planning commission position in District 1 to fill the remainder of a term to expire on June 30, 2020, and a new two-year term to expire on June 30, 2022.

The Planning Commission meets on the second Thursday of every month in the Council Chamber. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting with a maximum of $200 per month.

Applicants must reside in District 1 (generally bounded by Tierra Subida and Anaverde on the west to Avenue Q to the north, and a southern portion of the City to approximately 30th and 45th Streets East) and should a have basic knowledge of the City’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan. They should also be able to attend regular monthly evening meetings plus additional meetings as needed. A substantial time commitment is required. A description of the duties, responsibilities, and benefits; district map; and applications are available in the City Clerk’s department and on the City’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org .

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, April 9, at 6 pm. in the City Clerk’s department located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Completed applications may be mailed to Palmdale City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550 (postmarked by the deadline), faxed to 661-267-5193, or e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org .

Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. Those wishing to drop off applications in person must make an appointment with the City Clerk’s office by emailing or calling 661-267-5151 prior to the deadline as City Hall is open by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting order of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 will be required.

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

