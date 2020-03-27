Virtual recreation activities offered by Palmdale

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation staff has compiled a list of virtual recreation ideas for residents to help make this time of social distancing productive and interesting for the whole family during the current “Safer at Home” order.

Activities with links to the websites are listed here. Some of the recreation ideas include:

Chalk Your Walk

Draw or write encouraging messages on your driveway or sidewalk with chalk. Then take a walk and look for other prints and messages written by your neighbors.

Wow! Children’s Museum

Visit the museum online

Amazing Virtual Museum Tours

Science Fun

Free Art Lessons for Kids and Adults

Online Story Time for Kids and Adults

MouseCircus.com – the official Neil Gaiman website where young readers can listen to his best-selling The Graveyard Book and Coraline on video, play free online games, and download fun activities. Storyline Online is SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s award-winning children’s literacy website featuring children’s favorite books narrated by the likes of Kevin Costner and Sarah Silverman. Free Children’s Stories is always free to read, offers a variety of stories by age, as well as stories in Spanish for kids. NeilGaiman.com – head over for intellectual stimulation for adults where you’ll find tons of cool stuff to download, read and listen to, including short stories such as the Hugo Award-nominated How to Talk to Girls at Parties.



Free Space Projects for Kids and Adults Stuck at Home

Spot the Station is a tracking tool that allows you to look up your location from anywhere on earth, and find out when, where and how you can see the International Space Station pass overhead. NASA Science Space Place features lots of hands-on activities for kids. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Teachable Moments for students.



Catch a Virtual Concert

Billboard and NPR are keeping updated lists of online concerts, who’s playing, and where you can watch.



“Because recreation activities are such an important quality of life component in Palmdale, we wanted to continue to provide residents with an outlet and resources to explore different virtual and online activities from home,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“As part of our Palmdale Cares initiative, the Virtual Recreation resource is designed to help our residents through the current situation with helpful and creative activities for everyone to enjoy,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information on what Palmdale is doing during the coronavirus pandemic and for a list of helpful resources, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–