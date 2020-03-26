Call center, website to assist LA County business owners, workers opens

LOS ANGELES – A centralized call center and website providing free, one-on-one counseling and support for business owners and workers who have been affected by the coronavirus emergency opened Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center will assist businesses in determining the applicability of public health orders and accessing state and federal resources, including recent relief packages from the state and federal governments, emergency loans and workshare programs, according to Joseph M. Nicchitta, director of the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, which will jointly operate the center with the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

The help center will also assist individuals with filing unemployment insurance claims, finding employment opportunities and discovering available county resources, Nicchitta said.

The center will be open to answer calls and electronic requests for assistance on weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It can be reached by calling 833-238-4450, online at LACountyHelpCenter.org, by email at DisasterHelpCenter@lacounty.gov and by social media at @LACHelpCenter on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The center is staffed by multilingual employees from such Los Angeles County agencies as the Chief Executive Office; Office of Emergency Management; Child Support Services; county counsel’s office; Internal Services Department; Treasurer and Tax Collector, Library, Department of Public Health and Department of Regional Planning along with the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“While we are doing all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Los Angeles County, we know that this pandemic is having an enormous impact on residents, businesses and organizations throughout our local communities, said L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “This Help Center will be a critical resource for businesses and employees by providing direct assistance to those in need.”

