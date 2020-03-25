VA inviting retired VA healthcare workers to return to work amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES – The Department of Veterans Affairs is putting out a call for retired VA healthcare workers nationwide to register online if they are interested in returning to work to help bolster medical staffs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Personnel Management approved a request to waive a section of federal law that governs retired VA workers. The waiver makes it easier for the department to rehire retired VA health care workers and will help VA health care facilities staff up amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“VA plans to use the waiver authority to begin hiring actions as early as this week, and the department is inviting interested retired physicians, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals to register online,” according to a VA statement.

“This action helps give the department surge capacity as needed,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “On behalf of all the veterans we serve, I thank OPM for its quick action and invite our retired health care workers to consider coming back to VA during this crucial time.”

When rehired, retirees’ salaries are normally reduced to reflect the retirement annuity they are already receiving. However, the new waiver eliminates that salary reduction, according to the VA.

Retired VA clinicians who are interested in coming out of retirement can register by logging into the VA’s website and going to the VA Careers section to locate an application form.

OPM’s waiver authority expires after one year.

For more information on VA’s response to COVID-19, visit va.gov/coronavirus.

