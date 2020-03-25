Three charged in Antelope Valley robbery spree

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man who allegedly shot and wounded a woman during an attempted carjacking in her Stevenson Ranch driveway is facing attempted murder and other counts stemming from an alleged robbery spree, in which two others are also being prosecuted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Hernandez, 19, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree ATM robbery, two counts of attempted carjacking, five counts of attempted robbery and 14 counts of second-degree robbery, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He is also facing allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury.

Co-defendant Leonardo Martinez, 18, of Lancaster is charged with one count of attempted carjacking, five counts of attempted robbery and 14 counts of second-degree robbery. A third man, Matthew Crews, 18, of Lancaster is charged with three counts of second-degree robbery.

The robberies occurred in the Antelope Valley between March 16-21, according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams.

Hernandez allegedly shot a 45-year-old woman in her driveway during an attempt to steal her vehicle on March 21, according to the prosecutor.

Martinez and Crews were taken into custody Friday, March 21, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while Hernandez was arrested Monday, March 23, according to jail records. All three men — who were charged Monday — remain jailed while awaiting arraignment April 15 at the Lancaster courthouse.

Hernandez could face a potential maximum sentence of 127 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez could face more than 29 years in state prison and Crews could face up to seven years behind bars if found guilty of all of the charges against them, according to prosecutors.

Previous related stories:

Attempt murder suspect captured

Search underway for Stevenson Ranch murder attempt suspect

–