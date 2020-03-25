Pedestrian injured in Lancaster hit-and-run, suspect sought

LANCASTER – A man in his 40s suffered a broken leg in a hit-and-run accident in Lancaster and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The hit-and-run collision happened around 9:42 a.m. on March 12, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“A male pedestrian in his 40s was walking northbound crossing the street at Avenue J-2 when an unidentified dark-colored sedan, possibly an early 2000s Nissan Altima, made an unsafe U-turn and struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle made no attempt to stop and render aid to the pedestrian and, as a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a broken leg and was transported to [Antelope Valley Hospital] for treatment,” the news release states.

Video surveillance on Sierra Highway and Avenue J-2 captured blurred images of the vehicle when it struck the pedestrian, according to the news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or knows the whereabouts of the driver is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Gil Borruel at 661-940-3813.

–