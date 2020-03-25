Palmdale named among safest cities in California by SafeHome.org

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was ranked the 22nd safest city (population 100,000 and up) and 80th safest of all in California, according to a recent study by SafeHome.org.

Of the 231 scored cities in California, Palmdale’s violent crime number of 3.7 per 1,000 residents was lower than the state of California’s rate of 4.5 incidents per 1,000 people for the second year in a row. Palmdale’s property crime rate was 15.4 incidents per 1,000, lower than the state’s rate of 23.8 incidents per 1,000.

Danville, with a population of 45,202, ranked as the number one safest city. For a complete list, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/.

“According to SafeHome.org report, California is more worried about safety than the rest of the country, but its safest cities such as Palmdale boast crime rates well below both state and national averages,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It’s a testament to the ongoing efforts of working as a team — city staff, law enforcement, and our residents. We need to remain vigilant and, as always, if you see something, say something.”

“When you think of the quality of life amenities that make a city desirable to live, work, and play in, public safety is always at the top of the list,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our City Council has made public safety our top priority, whether it is addressing crime issues or the current coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to move forward demonstrating Palmdale Cares and is a great place to call home.”

For more information on the methodology used, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/the-safewise-safest-cities-our-methodology/.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–