L.A. County releases 1,700 inmates to lessen jail population due to COVID-19

by 1 Comment

LOS ANGELES – Approximately 1,700 inmates have been released from Los Angeles County jails to lessen the inmate population during the coronavirus crisis, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday.

The releases lower the county’s jail population by about 10%, according to Villanueva.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced Tuesday that additional pre-trial inmates are set to be released.

A court official told City News Service the approved list has 48 people on it.

Those inmates were approved for release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Alternate Public Defender’s Office and Sheriff’s Department.

Previous related story: Sheriff’s Department cutting jail population due to coronavirus

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Los Angeles County

  1. Oh cool, and right after the gun shops were ordered closed. I am sure none of these people will be return customers. Not exactly how letting 1,700 more people out on the streets is related to any corona virus safety…Just a way to slip something by under the guise of helping out and safety.

