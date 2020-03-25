L.A. County releases 1,700 inmates to lessen jail population due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – Approximately 1,700 inmates have been released from Los Angeles County jails to lessen the inmate population during the coronavirus crisis, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday.

The releases lower the county’s jail population by about 10%, according to Villanueva.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced Tuesday that additional pre-trial inmates are set to be released.

A court official told City News Service the approved list has 48 people on it.

Those inmates were approved for release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Alternate Public Defender’s Office and Sheriff’s Department.

