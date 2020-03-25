Goodwill: Don’t leave donations outside during COVID-19 crisis

LANCASTER – Goodwill Southern California is appealing for the public not to leave donations outside its storefront entrances and donation centers while they are shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

Donations quickly become trash — in what is becoming a community safety hazard — when left outside the stores during the mandate by state and local officials for non-essential businesses to cease operations, according to a statement issued by Goodwill Southern California.

“It absolutely has been a big problem, especially with the rain,” said Marla Eby, director of marketing and media relations for Goodwill Southern California. “We know everybody’s at home wanting to de-clutter.”

Goodwill Southern California said it will welcome donations when its stores re-open. They’re asking donors to help prepare their donations by pre-sorting items into specific categories such as clothing and home goods so they can quickly be priced for sale.

The closure includes all of Goodwill Southern California’s retail stores, outlet stores, donation centers and bookstores/boutiques in its territory, which includes all locations in Los Angeles County.

–