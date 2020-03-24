Free meals offered for elderly Antelope Valley residents

ANTELOPE VALLEY – Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services Office, which operates the Antelope Valley Senior Center and funds senior meal programs, is partnering with nonprofit SBCC Thrive LA to connect homebound Antelope Valley residents over age 60 with free home-delivered meals.

“We are looking for individuals who are homebound over the age of 60 in the more remote areas of the Antelope Valley, but if you live in LA County, we will also take your information and refer you to the right region,” according to a message on the program’s website.

Interested participants should fill out an online form, available in English and Spanish, at: https://forms.gle/sChFmvCLV99mz4UMA.

People can also leave their name, address and other information at ‪661-434-1161.

‘Feed the Need’ program offered in Lancaster

The city of Lancaster, in partnership with AV Partners for Health, has launched Feed the Need — a program that supplies dietician-approved meals at designated sites to seniors (62+) and homeless families experiencing isolation and food insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The goal is to serve no fewer than 100 seniors and up to 50 homeless families with one hot meal per person each weekday and two frozen meals and one grocery bag on the weekends,” according to the city of Lancaster website.

For more information, contact AVPH at 661-942-4719.