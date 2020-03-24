Edwards AFB announces first coronavirus case

EDWARDS AFB – An active duty member, assigned to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among the base population, officials announced Saturday.

The member does not reside on Edwards Air Force Base and was quarantined at an off-base residence after “showing signs during a vacation,” according to a news release from Edwards AFB. The patient is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals at an off-installation medical facility.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said 412th Test Wing Commander, Col. Matthew Higer. “The continued safety and well-being of all of Team Edwards has been and remains my focus. Leaders at all levels of Team Edwards continue to work with our base medical staff and in close coordination with off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for the installation, the greater Aerospace Valley, and the nation using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Edwards AFB officials are working closely with the California Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. The base is providing installation personnel and their families with frequent up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

The base encourages all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. People should not shake hands, and routinely disinfect all commonly used surfaces. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

“I continue to encourage and expect all personnel on Edwards AFB to rigorously follow Force Health Protection guidelines that will help to safeguard our community and reduce the impact of a widespread outbreak. Additionally, all levels of the Department of Defense have issued travel advisories and restrictions that are targeted at flattening the curve of the epidemic,” Higer said.

Edwards AFB is in Health Protection Condition B to reflect the moderate risk posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel. Installation leadership will provide additional information as it becomes available at: https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/for updates.

–