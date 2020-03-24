AVTA offering free fares on local fixed routes, boarding through rear doors only

LANCASTER – In order to promote social distancing, and for the safety and well-being of bus operators and the riding public, boarding will be

through the rear doors of Antelope Valley Transit Authority buses whenever possible, the agency announced. Passengers using mobility devices that require a bus ramp will be allowed to board through the front doors.

“All local fixed routes will now be fare-free until further notice in order to facilitate mandatory reardoor-only boarding,” AVTA officials said in a news release. “The agency is implementing these additional measures to comply with the [Stay At Home] order and help mitigate further risk of exposure to its passengers and operators.”

“AVTA is dedicated to our riders’ and employees’ health and safety. We understand the trust our community has placed in us and we are committed to taking steps to help our riders and employees have a healthy transit experience,” stated AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist.

“According to experts, avoiding close contact with people who are sick is the first step to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Macy Neshati, AVTA Executive Director and CEO. “Practicing healthy habits, including social distancing, is vital.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

