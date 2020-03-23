Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, suspect detained

LANCASTER – A woman was stabbed to death in Lancaster Sunday night and a man was detained at the scene, authorities said.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, March 22, on the 43900 block of Rembrandt Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Station responded to a home… regarding a domestic violence assault in progress call. Upon their arrival, deputies located a female victim in her fifties suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A man in his 50s was detained at the scene as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s news release.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

