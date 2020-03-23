Search underway for Stevenson Ranch murder attempt suspect

STEVENSON RANCH – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting and wounding a woman during a robbery in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home.

The alleged robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 21, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Suspect Jeremy Hernandez allegedly robbed a female adult victim at gunpoint in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch residence. During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot,” the news release states.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his face.

“Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on the location of Jeremy Hernandez is encouraged to contact Detective Markman of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).