Body discovered in California Aqueduct ID’d as missing Ojai man

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office Friday released the name of the man found dead floating near one of the water pumping stations of the California Aqueduct in Palmdale last week.

He was 84-year-old Cesar Mendoza of Ojai, according to the coroner’s office. Mendoza was reported missing on March 2, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriffs Office.

According to the news release:

During the early morning hours of March 2, 2020, Cesar Mendoza left his residence located in the 700 block of Daly Road in Ojai. Mr. Mendoza left a note for his wife indicating he was traveling to the Palmdale area to see their son. Mr. Mendoza did not reach his intended destination. Mr. Mendoza takes several medications, which were left at his residence. Mr. Mendoza‘s age and medical conditions are considered at-risk… Mr. Mendoza is believed to be driving a white colored Toyota Corolla sedan (Lic#6UOG932). “

A body [later identified as Mendoza] was discovered floating in the Aqueduct around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the 3600 block of Sierra Highway at Rae Street, sheriff’s officials said.

A source at the scene said a man who wanted to fish along the aqueduct made the discovery at a water gate.

An autopsy will determine Mendoza’s cause of death. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Previous related story: Body found in California Aqueduct in Palmdale

–