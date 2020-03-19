SuperLotto ticket worth $26K sold in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number in Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a Lancaster supermarket and is worth $26,740, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at the Vallarta Supermarket at 1801 West Ave. I.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2, 14, 17, 32, 47 and the Mega number was 24. The jackpot was $11 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $12 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

