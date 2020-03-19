Palmdale City Library to offer pick up, take out services

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is now offering free pick up and take out services for materials during the duration of its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Requests for materials, as well as general phone reference and advisory services, will be available Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., effective immediately. The Library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.

“If there’s a book or DVD you would love to have right now, give us a call at the Library and if the item is available, staff members will make an appointment with you for pick-up,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “It’s like requesting a take-out order at your favorite restaurant, but instead of cash, you’ll need your Library card.”

“This new service is part of the city’s ‘Palmdale Cares’ initiative which focuses on helping the community remain healthy and strong through the coronavirus pandemic through services, programs, and policies,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

“Please also remember the many online resources that are available on the Library’s website 24/7,” added Shupe. “Just keep in mind that holds placed online will not be available the same day. However, by using this phone service, you can get to your next good read the same day that you call.”

Some of the Library’s online resources include:

ABCmouse.com – a website designed to give children a curriculum to build a foundation for success including art, math, music, reading, and more.

Archives of Sexuality and Gender brings together primary source content on the social, political, health, and legal issues impacting LGBTQ communities.

BookPsychic rates your books and offers recommendations on new titles.

Encyclopedia of American Immigration has articles related to US immigration across all time periods.

Footsteps to Brilliance is a free app containing eBooks and games devoted to helping kids develop their reading skills.

Freegal allows patrons to access a collection spanning over 15 million songs, music videos, and audiobooks from more than 40,000 labels worldwide.

HelpNow Online Tutoring offers free live homework help every day from 1 pm to 10 pm

Mango Languages is an online resource to learn 70 languages worldwide, including English for non-native speakers.

MasterFile Elite offers full-text periodicals covering a wide range of subjects.

Middle Search Plus offers popular magazines, primary source documents, encyclopedias, and more!

Unite for Literacy offers free e-books for kids.

A Library card is needed to access online resources and to check out materials. Cards are available free of charge at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

