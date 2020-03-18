Possible suspect detained in fatal Palmdale stabbing

PALMDALE – Investigators detained one person in connection with a Palmdale stabbing attack Wednesday morning that left a woman dead and a man with slashed-up hands, the sheriff’s department reported.

The incident occurred around 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, on the 39300 block of 10th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived, they found a victim that was suffering from at least one slash wound to the upper torso. They located one additional victim with slash wounds to his hands,” the news release states.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition, according to the news release.

A possible suspect was detained and was being questioned by homicide investigators, sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

