Palmdale launches “Take Me Home Tonight” campaign to boost local restaurants

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has launched “Palmdale: Take Me Home Tonight,” a restaurant promotion to help the Palmdale community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To support our local restaurants during the current coronavirus situation, we’re partnering with them to promote local takeout and food delivery options that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home,” said Palmdale’s Economic Development Manager Luis Garibay.

The move is in response to California Governor Gavin Newsome’s recently announced new guidelines for restaurants, bars, wineries and brewpubs, as well as the Los Angeles Department of Public Health’s announcement that restaurants will be closed for dining in, and only take out will be available.

“These measures will have an impact not only on local restaurants and their employees, but their vendors and suppliers,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Through our ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ campaign, we are making it easy for residents to enjoy a great meal at their favorite restaurants while helping friends and neighbors whose livelihoods depend on these businesses.”

An interactive map at https://cityofpalmdale.org/915/Take-Me-Home-Tonight will allow people to easily download menus, find special deals, and get more information about their favorite local restaurant.

Residents are also encouraged to submit the name, contact information, hours of operation and a photo or PDF of the menu of the restaurant they wish to have included on the map to EconomicDevelopment@CityofPalmdale.org.

“Help us spread the word by encouraging your family and friends to support our local businesses whenever we can,” Garibay said.

The city will be announcing further measures to assist businesses and residents through its Palmdale Cares Campaign on the City’s Facebook page, City of Palmdale – Government.

For more information on what the city of Palmdale is doing during the coronavirus pandemic and for a list of helpful resources, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

