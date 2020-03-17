Waste Management announces cancellations

LANCASTER – In response to the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant federal, state and local agencies and experts, Waste Management is taking steps to protect its employees and customers.

The following residential drop-off recycling programs have been suspended for the next 30 days:

Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center

Saturday, March 21

Saturday, April 4

Saturday, April 18

Lancaster Landfill and Recycling Center Free Residential Disposal Day CANCELED

Saturday, April 11

Waste Management invites the public to visit https://www.wm.com/location/california/antelope-valley/areas.jsp for updates on the reinstatement of its drop-off events.

“We look forward to continuing the services our customers expect in the future and when it is deemed more appropriate to host these events,” Waste Management officials said in a news release.

[Information via news release from Waste Management.]

–