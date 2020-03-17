Jackie Lacey still below 50% vote margin in reelection bid

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has slipped further below the 50% mark in her reelection bid, making a November runoff against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon increasingly likely.

The latest tally of votes from the March 3 primary election was released Tuesday, March 17. It showed Lacey with 48.79% of the vote, Gascon with 28.18%, and former public defender Rachel Rossi with 23.03%.

Lacey needs to finish with more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. She was above that level when unofficial results were announced after the election, but her margin has been steadily decreasing as the county tallies vote-by-mail, provisional and same-day-registration ballots.

Lacey now has 851,796 votes to Gascon’s 491,931.

According to Tuesday’s update, released by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, 2,071,929 votes have been counted, which is 37.58% of eligible Los Angeles County voters. The estimated number of outstanding ballots left to be counted is 64,000.

The next vote-counting update is scheduled to be released Friday.

