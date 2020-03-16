LA County Health Department releases list of confirmed coronavirus cases by location, Lancaster on the list

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released a list of confirmed coronavirus cases by location, while telling residents that no city or area is safer than any other.

There may still be people in many communities who have not yet been diagnosed, DPH Director Barbara Ferrer said during a midday briefing, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines for handwashing and social distancing.

“There may be people infected everywhere in the county,” Ferrer said. “Think and act for your own health and for the health of our community.”

The breakdown of the 94 cases confirmed as of Monday, March 16, is as follows (in alphabetical order):

— Alhambra, 2;

— Arcadia, 1;

— Beverly Hills, 1;

— Boyle Heights, 5;

— Carson, 1;

— Culver City, 2;

— Diamond Bar, 2;

— Encino, 3;

— Gardena, 1;

— Glendale, 2;

— Glendora, 1;

— Granada Hills, 3;

— Inglewood, 2;

— Koreatown, 1;

— La Mirada, 2;

— Lancaster, 1;

— Long Beach, 5;

— Los Angeles (neighborhoods less than 25,000), 11;

— Manhattan Beach, 3;

— Melrose, 2;

— Northridge, 1;

— Pasadena, 2;

— San Dimas, 1;

— San Pedro, 1;

— Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch, 3;

— Santa Monica, 1;

— Sherman Oaks, 2;

— Silverlake, 1;

— South Pasadena, 1;

— Tarzana, 5;

— Torrance, 2;

— Venice, 1;

— West Adams, 1;

— West Hills, 3;

— West Hollywood, 5;

— West Vernon, 1;

— Westchester, 1; and

— still under investigation 11.

–