The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

LA County Health Department releases list of confirmed coronavirus cases by location, Lancaster on the list

by 11 Comments

Lancaster is among the cities in Los Angeles County with one confirmed coronavirus case, according to LA County Health officials.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released a list of confirmed coronavirus cases by location, while telling residents that no city or area is safer than any other.

There may still be people in many communities who have not yet been diagnosed, DPH Director Barbara Ferrer said during a midday briefing, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines for handwashing and social distancing.

“There may be people infected everywhere in the county,” Ferrer said. “Think and act for your own health and for the health of our community.”

The breakdown of the 94 cases confirmed as of Monday, March 16, is as follows (in alphabetical order):

— Alhambra, 2;

— Arcadia, 1;

— Beverly Hills, 1;

— Boyle Heights, 5;

— Carson, 1;

— Culver City, 2;

— Diamond Bar, 2;

— Encino, 3;

— Gardena, 1;

— Glendale, 2;

— Glendora, 1;

— Granada Hills, 3;

— Inglewood, 2;

— Koreatown, 1;

— La Mirada, 2;

— Lancaster, 1;

— Long Beach, 5;

— Los Angeles (neighborhoods less than 25,000), 11;

— Manhattan Beach, 3;

— Melrose, 2;

— Northridge, 1;

— Pasadena, 2;

— San Dimas, 1;

— San Pedro, 1;

— Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch, 3;

— Santa Monica, 1;

— Sherman Oaks, 2;

— Silverlake, 1;

— South Pasadena, 1;

— Tarzana, 5;

— Torrance, 2;

— Venice, 1;

— West Adams, 1;

— West Hills, 3;

— West Hollywood, 5;

— West Vernon, 1;

— Westchester, 1; and

— still under investigation 11.

Filed Under: Health, Home, Lancaster

11 comments

11 comments for "LA County Health Department releases list of confirmed coronavirus cases by location, Lancaster on the list"

  1. So why are walmarts that dont adhere to the social distancing allowing insane qmpunts of people in the store at once.

    Reply

  2. Everyone needs to stop panicking so freaked much they doing to much look at them all shopping like the world is ending or that zombies are chasing them to eat them stop that already.

    Reply

    • Now is the time to tell idiotic close talking strangers to back the hell off and quit suffocating our personal space. Say what you want to say, do what you want to do, as long as you’re two arms length away from me you can have the world without taking Lysol spray or worse to the face.

      Reply

  3. Our business is in Acton. We were hoping that the Corona Virus didn’t make it up here. Obviously it passed us since its in Lancaster. We pray for everyone out there during this pandemic. Thank you for sharing this list and article. It makes us realize how close it really is and that we all need to comply with the guidelines.

    Reply

  4. What is the Mayor Rex Parris plan to do to protect the community of Lancaater.
    Im a bus driver and we still out here providing service to the community and taking risk everyday.
    Patiently waiting

    Reply

  5. Are these people on this list being quarantined? And how do you know Really how many are affected when 1 person can affect a thousand others and the symptoms don’t always show up on a person they don’t even know they have this virus!

    Reply

    • I thought lancaster hospital said they would have to close down if the vote didnt pass. So close down already. Let the better angels take over and do a much better job. Ill bet if the vote did pass this whole covid scare would of suddenly disipated into the political air.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *